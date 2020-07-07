All apartments in Ocoee
2421 LIELA LEE COURT
2421 LIELA LEE COURT

2421 Liela Lee Court · No Longer Available
Location

2421 Liela Lee Court, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in quiet Ocoee neighborhood. New flooring, appliances included, fresh paint. Call me today to schedule your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 LIELA LEE COURT have any available units?
2421 LIELA LEE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 2421 LIELA LEE COURT have?
Some of 2421 LIELA LEE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 LIELA LEE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2421 LIELA LEE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 LIELA LEE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2421 LIELA LEE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 2421 LIELA LEE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2421 LIELA LEE COURT offers parking.
Does 2421 LIELA LEE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 LIELA LEE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 LIELA LEE COURT have a pool?
No, 2421 LIELA LEE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2421 LIELA LEE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2421 LIELA LEE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 LIELA LEE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 LIELA LEE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 LIELA LEE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2421 LIELA LEE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

