Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Ocoee
Find more places like 2421 LIELA LEE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Ocoee, FL
/
2421 LIELA LEE COURT
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2421 LIELA LEE COURT
2421 Liela Lee Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ocoee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2421 Liela Lee Court, Ocoee, FL 34761
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in quiet Ocoee neighborhood. New flooring, appliances included, fresh paint. Call me today to schedule your showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2421 LIELA LEE COURT have any available units?
2421 LIELA LEE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ocoee, FL
.
What amenities does 2421 LIELA LEE COURT have?
Some of 2421 LIELA LEE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2421 LIELA LEE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2421 LIELA LEE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 LIELA LEE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2421 LIELA LEE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ocoee
.
Does 2421 LIELA LEE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2421 LIELA LEE COURT offers parking.
Does 2421 LIELA LEE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 LIELA LEE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 LIELA LEE COURT have a pool?
No, 2421 LIELA LEE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2421 LIELA LEE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2421 LIELA LEE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 LIELA LEE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 LIELA LEE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 LIELA LEE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2421 LIELA LEE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd
Ocoee, FL 34734
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way
Ocoee, FL 34786
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy
Ocoee, FL 34761
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way
Ocoee, FL 34761
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St
Ocoee, FL 34761
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd
Ocoee, FL 34761
Similar Pages
Ocoee 1 Bedrooms
Ocoee 2 Bedrooms
Ocoee Apartments with Parking
Ocoee Dog Friendly Apartments
Ocoee Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Ocala, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Apopka, FL
Four Corners, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FL
Longwood, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
St. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FL
DeLand, FL
Oak Ridge, FL
Celebration, FL
Doctor Phillips, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Villages Of Wesmere
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
College of Central Florida
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College