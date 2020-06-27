All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:27 AM

Location

2154 Velvet Leaf Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761
Villages of Wesmere

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
This Beautiful townhome with tile roof for rent in The Villages of Wesmere! This townhome features an attached 2-car garage, master bath suite, and inside utility room with washer and dryer! There is spacious living with thoughtful design and freshly-painted walls throughout! Brand new carpet flooring on stairs and in all four bedrooms. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances! Enjoy the sunny screened-in lanai just off the well-lighted living room! There is easy access to major roadways including the Florida Turnpike, the East/West Expressway, and I-4. All of the attractions that Orlando has to offer are right around the corner! The Villages of Wesmere features a community pool clubhouse, basketball court, and playground in a beautiful gated community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2154 VELVET LEAF DRIVE have any available units?
2154 VELVET LEAF DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 2154 VELVET LEAF DRIVE have?
Some of 2154 VELVET LEAF DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2154 VELVET LEAF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2154 VELVET LEAF DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154 VELVET LEAF DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2154 VELVET LEAF DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 2154 VELVET LEAF DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2154 VELVET LEAF DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2154 VELVET LEAF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2154 VELVET LEAF DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154 VELVET LEAF DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2154 VELVET LEAF DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2154 VELVET LEAF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2154 VELVET LEAF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2154 VELVET LEAF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2154 VELVET LEAF DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2154 VELVET LEAF DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2154 VELVET LEAF DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
