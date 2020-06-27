2154 VELVET LEAF DRIVE

Amenities

This Beautiful townhome with tile roof for rent in The Villages of Wesmere! This townhome features an attached 2-car garage, master bath suite, and inside utility room with washer and dryer! There is spacious living with thoughtful design and freshly-painted walls throughout! Brand new carpet flooring on stairs and in all four bedrooms. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances! Enjoy the sunny screened-in lanai just off the well-lighted living room! There is easy access to major roadways including the Florida Turnpike, the East/West Expressway, and I-4. All of the attractions that Orlando has to offer are right around the corner! The Villages of Wesmere features a community pool clubhouse, basketball court, and playground in a beautiful gated community!