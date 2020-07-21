BORDEAUX Gate Community-NO CARPET! 2nd Floor Condo - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on the 2nd floor. No carpet. Laminate flooring through out. Kitchen overlooks the living area. Split floor plan. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Private balcony with storage closet. A must see! Call or text to schedule a showing. Rosa Cortes 321-460-8450
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1990 ERVING CIR APT 206 have any available units?
1990 ERVING CIR APT 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 1990 ERVING CIR APT 206 have?
Some of 1990 ERVING CIR APT 206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1990 ERVING CIR APT 206 currently offering any rent specials?
1990 ERVING CIR APT 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.