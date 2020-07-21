1990 ERVING CIR APT 206

Amenities

BORDEAUX Gate Community-NO CARPET! 2nd Floor Condo - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on the 2nd floor. No carpet. Laminate flooring through out. Kitchen overlooks the living area. Split floor plan. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Private balcony with storage closet. A must see! Call or text to schedule a showing. Rosa Cortes 321-460-8450



No Pets Allowed



