1911 Leslie Ann Ln

Available 04/10/20 Cute 3/1 in Ocoee with Large yard - Property Id: 32265



Cute and clean 3/1. Great yard and family friendly neighborhood.

Neutral colors throughout. Tile in all areas except bedrooms. New roof and Air Conditioner. Double doors lead to screened in back porch. Plenty of indoor and outdoor storage. Washer/Dryer included. Close to 429 access. Tenant to care for lawn and responsible for all utilities. Available now. Application fee and $1450 security deposit required. Non-smokers. Please text 407-342-5097. Must have proof of renters insurance prior to move in.

No Pets Allowed



