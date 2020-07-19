All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:27 AM

1815 Honeydew Court

1815 Honeydew Court · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Honeydew Court, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Breathtaking 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom, 4279 sq. ft. 2 story home in Ocoee, FL! Plenty of space in this magnificent property! Gourmet island kitchen provides tons of cabinets, plenty of granite counter space, breakfast bar and trendy track lighting. Formal dining and living rooms, plus breakfast area. Lovely living room with pool views. Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Huge backyard oasis features sparkling pool! Truly a dream home! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Honeydew Court have any available units?
1815 Honeydew Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 1815 Honeydew Court have?
Some of 1815 Honeydew Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Honeydew Court currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Honeydew Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Honeydew Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 Honeydew Court is pet friendly.
Does 1815 Honeydew Court offer parking?
No, 1815 Honeydew Court does not offer parking.
Does 1815 Honeydew Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Honeydew Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Honeydew Court have a pool?
Yes, 1815 Honeydew Court has a pool.
Does 1815 Honeydew Court have accessible units?
No, 1815 Honeydew Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Honeydew Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Honeydew Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 Honeydew Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1815 Honeydew Court does not have units with air conditioning.
