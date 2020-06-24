All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

1802 FRITWELL COURT

1802 Fritwell Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Fritwell Ct, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with a loft area in the Gated community of Wentworth. Ceramic tile floors throughout 1st floor in kitchen, great room, and dining room. Master has tub/shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 FRITWELL COURT have any available units?
1802 FRITWELL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 1802 FRITWELL COURT have?
Some of 1802 FRITWELL COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 FRITWELL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1802 FRITWELL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 FRITWELL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1802 FRITWELL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 1802 FRITWELL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1802 FRITWELL COURT offers parking.
Does 1802 FRITWELL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 FRITWELL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 FRITWELL COURT have a pool?
No, 1802 FRITWELL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1802 FRITWELL COURT have accessible units?
No, 1802 FRITWELL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 FRITWELL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 FRITWELL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 FRITWELL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1802 FRITWELL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
