All apartments in Ocoee
Find more places like 1509 Ison Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocoee, FL
/
1509 Ison Lane
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:40 AM

1509 Ison Lane

1509 Ison Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ocoee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1509 Ison Lane, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
WOW!!! ELEGANT HOME FOR RENT IN OCOEE - WOW!!! ELEGANT HOME FOR RENT IN OCOEE
1509 ISON LANE
OCOEE, FL 34761
Rent: $1,450/month
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Elegant home with large yard is ready for you. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by ASDF 1234 LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 999-6791. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,550, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on contents of application, an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one month’s rent may apply. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE3783150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Ison Lane have any available units?
1509 Ison Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
Is 1509 Ison Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Ison Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Ison Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Ison Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Ison Lane offer parking?
No, 1509 Ison Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1509 Ison Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Ison Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Ison Lane have a pool?
No, 1509 Ison Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Ison Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 1509 Ison Lane has accessible units.
Does 1509 Ison Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Ison Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Ison Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 Ison Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way
Ocoee, FL 34786
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd
Ocoee, FL 34734
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy
Ocoee, FL 34761
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St
Ocoee, FL 34761
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way
Ocoee, FL 34761
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd
Ocoee, FL 34761

Similar Pages

Ocoee 1 BedroomsOcoee 2 Bedrooms
Ocoee Apartments with ParkingOcoee Dog Friendly Apartments
Ocoee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Wesmere

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College