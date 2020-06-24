All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1387 Glenleigh Drive

1387 Glenleigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1387 Glenleigh Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Town Home Available - Come see this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath Town home in the lovely Ocoee. This property offers updated kitchen and appliances and plenty of space for entertaining and quiet times at home.

(RLNE5437707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1387 Glenleigh Drive have any available units?
1387 Glenleigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
Is 1387 Glenleigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1387 Glenleigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1387 Glenleigh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1387 Glenleigh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1387 Glenleigh Drive offer parking?
No, 1387 Glenleigh Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1387 Glenleigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1387 Glenleigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1387 Glenleigh Drive have a pool?
No, 1387 Glenleigh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1387 Glenleigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 1387 Glenleigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1387 Glenleigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1387 Glenleigh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1387 Glenleigh Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1387 Glenleigh Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

