Direct lagoon water view, across the street from public beach and unit highly renovated and comfortably furnished. 1 assigned outdoor space in front of unit, 1 garage space and guest parkingApplication fee and credit check paid for by Tenant and Board approval required. Tenant pays electric and anything above basic cable Landlord pays water sewer garbage lawn and basic cable and HOA quarterly feeRent to be paid in full in advance of move in along with security deposit and move out cleaning fee and pet security fee if tenant has petNo more than 3 occupantsRent based on an annual lease