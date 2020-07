Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court accessible elevator garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar e-payments media room online portal package receiving playground

At Steeples Apartments in Ocala, FL, you can find one, two, and three bedroom apartments with first-class amenities designed and modeled to complement your life. Enjoy brand new updated homes with new black appliances, countertops, cabinetry, wood-style flooring, and updated light fixtures. Each home includes a private balcony or patio, full-size washer & dryer connections (rental washer/dryer available). Select homes have spa-like bathrooms with whirlpool garden tubs, wood burning fireplaces, Jenn Air grills, and built-in china cabinets or bookshelves. Outside of your apartment is a plethora of community amenities for you to take advantage of. Living at our Ocala apartments puts you on 44 secluded acres that are heavily wooded with mature oak trees, there is a limited access gate, and we're only 15 minutes from Silver Springs and 20 minutes from Lake Weir.