Cedarwood Apartments

Lease Length: 7 months, 8 months, 9 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 months, 15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$400
Move-in Fees: $25 admin fee
Additional: insurance waiver fee $13 per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $12/month
restrictions: Some restrictions apply, please call for details
Parking Details: Each resident has 2 parking spaces plenty of parking for guests.
Storage Details: Attic storage