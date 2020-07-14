Cedarwood Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal oven refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan extra storage range smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments guest parking

Cedarwood in Ocala, FL offers homes featuring vinyl covered walls and wall-to-wall carpeting. We are located in a residential area close to major area roads, shopping and Silver Springs. Our single-story, villa-style Northeast Ocala apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Ocala near Silver Springs.



Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Cedarwood is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, excellent schools, major Ocala employers and easy access to public transportation.



Not only are our Northeast Ocala apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Cedarwood is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.