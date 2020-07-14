All apartments in Ocala
Cedarwood Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Cedarwood Apartments

1529 NE 39th Ave · (352) 292-8508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1529 NE 39th Ave, Ocala, FL 34470

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedarwood Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
guest parking
Cedarwood in Ocala, FL offers homes featuring vinyl covered walls and wall-to-wall carpeting. We are located in a residential area close to major area roads, shopping and Silver Springs. Our single-story, villa-style Northeast Ocala apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Ocala near Silver Springs.\n\nPerhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Cedarwood is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, excellent schools, major Ocala employers and easy access to public transportation.\n\nNot only are our Northeast Ocala apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Cedarwood is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 months, 8 months, 9 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$400
Move-in Fees: $25 admin fee
Additional: insurance waiver fee $13 per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $12/month
restrictions: Some restrictions apply, please call for details
Parking Details: Each resident has 2 parking spaces plenty of parking for guests.
Storage Details: Attic storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedarwood Apartments have any available units?
Cedarwood Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocala, FL.
How much is rent in Ocala, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ocala Rent Report.
What amenities does Cedarwood Apartments have?
Some of Cedarwood Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedarwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cedarwood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedarwood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedarwood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cedarwood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cedarwood Apartments offers parking.
Does Cedarwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cedarwood Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedarwood Apartments have a pool?
No, Cedarwood Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Cedarwood Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Cedarwood Apartments has accessible units.
Does Cedarwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedarwood Apartments has units with dishwashers.
