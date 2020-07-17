All apartments in Ocala
2200 SW 5th Place

2200 Southwest 5th Place · (352) 671-8203 ext. 106
Location

2200 Southwest 5th Place, Ocala, FL 34471

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2200 SW 5th Place · Avail. now

$925

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2200 SW 5th Place, Ocala, FL 34471 - Single story 3B/1 1/2 B home with approximately 1176 sq ft. Built in 1971. Kitchen includes a range and refrigerator. Home features carpet in the bedrooms, and living room, and laminate flooring in wet areas. This home sits on a large property with a manicured front and back lawn. Just minutes away from 200, Central Florida College, I-75, and hospitals. Home also features a covered front porch, and covered carport.

$925.00/MO rent, and $925.00 SD. $60.00 application fee per adult.

Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the "Holding Fee" which is equal to one month's rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.00.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 SW 5th Place have any available units?
2200 SW 5th Place has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ocala, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ocala Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 SW 5th Place have?
Some of 2200 SW 5th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 SW 5th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2200 SW 5th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 SW 5th Place pet-friendly?
No, 2200 SW 5th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocala.
Does 2200 SW 5th Place offer parking?
Yes, 2200 SW 5th Place offers parking.
Does 2200 SW 5th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 SW 5th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 SW 5th Place have a pool?
No, 2200 SW 5th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2200 SW 5th Place have accessible units?
No, 2200 SW 5th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 SW 5th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 SW 5th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
