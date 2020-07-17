Amenities

patio / balcony carport carpet range refrigerator

2200 SW 5th Place, Ocala, FL 34471 - Single story 3B/1 1/2 B home with approximately 1176 sq ft. Built in 1971. Kitchen includes a range and refrigerator. Home features carpet in the bedrooms, and living room, and laminate flooring in wet areas. This home sits on a large property with a manicured front and back lawn. Just minutes away from 200, Central Florida College, I-75, and hospitals. Home also features a covered front porch, and covered carport.



$925.00/MO rent, and $925.00 SD. $60.00 application fee per adult.



Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the "Holding Fee" which is equal to one month's rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.00.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5875708)