Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

You will have plenty of room in this 4 bedroom 3 bath Oakleaf home! Home features vibrant paint throughout and upgrades galore! Huge, open kitchen offers a ton of counter space and storage! Formal dining area offers plenty of space for entertaining family and friends. Owners suite offers two closets, a walk in shower and tub! Enjoy relaxing in the large backyard or take a splash in the community pool! Dogs allowed.