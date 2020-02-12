785 Sycamore Way

Amenities

FOR RENT: NEW CONSTRUCTION 3BR/2BA IN WILFORD PRESERVE - 3/2/2 BRAND NEW rental home in Clay County natural gas community of Wilford Preserve! You'll love everything about this 1,908 SF home from its stacked stone front design to the spacious private preserve backyard. Clean, bright, and privacy blinds throughout. Kitchen is large and open to living area. Features granite, all new stainless appliances, lots of counter space, pantry, and island with bar seating. Enjoy gas range/stove, dryer, and tank-less hot water heater. Master features en-suite with double sinks and walk in closet. Guest bathroom has tub perfect for kids. This how also features an office/flex space. A triple slider leads to the large covered lanai. Tile in living areas with lush carpet in bedrooms. Separate laundry room with brand new washer & dryer. Clay County Schools!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5523750)