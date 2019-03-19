733 Turkey Point Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool garage tennis court

Amazing two story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home includes, stove, fridge, dishwasher, disposal, and has washer and dryer connections. Home features carpet and tile flooring, window coverings, food prep island in the kitchen, walk in closet in the master, 2 car garage, sprinkler system, and partially fenced backyard.



Oakleaf Plantation amenities are free to renters! This includes water parks with slide towers and lagoon pools, clubhouses, fitness centers, basketball courts, soccer and baseball fields, tennis courts, playgrounds, and access to Eagle Landing golf course.