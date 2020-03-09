All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
667 Drysdale Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 5:26 PM

667 Drysdale Drive

667 Drysdale Drive · No Longer Available
667 Drysdale Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 667 Drysdale Drive have any available units?
667 Drysdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
Is 667 Drysdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
667 Drysdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 667 Drysdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 667 Drysdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 667 Drysdale Drive offer parking?
No, 667 Drysdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 667 Drysdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 667 Drysdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 667 Drysdale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 667 Drysdale Drive has a pool.
Does 667 Drysdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 667 Drysdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 667 Drysdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 667 Drysdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 667 Drysdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 667 Drysdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
