All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 611 CRYSTAL WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
611 CRYSTAL WAY
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:33 AM

611 CRYSTAL WAY

611 Crystal Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

611 Crystal Way, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2/2 and 1/2 , will be ready for 10/1 move in Close to shopping and schools. 42 inch cabinets, Screened patio to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 CRYSTAL WAY have any available units?
611 CRYSTAL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 611 CRYSTAL WAY have?
Some of 611 CRYSTAL WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 CRYSTAL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
611 CRYSTAL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 CRYSTAL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 611 CRYSTAL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 611 CRYSTAL WAY offer parking?
Yes, 611 CRYSTAL WAY offers parking.
Does 611 CRYSTAL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 CRYSTAL WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 CRYSTAL WAY have a pool?
No, 611 CRYSTAL WAY does not have a pool.
Does 611 CRYSTAL WAY have accessible units?
No, 611 CRYSTAL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 611 CRYSTAL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 CRYSTAL WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 CRYSTAL WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 CRYSTAL WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 2 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GarageOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Pool
Oakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida