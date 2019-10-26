Rent Calculator
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
611 CRYSTAL WAY
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:33 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
611 CRYSTAL WAY
611 Crystal Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
611 Crystal Way, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2/2 and 1/2 , will be ready for 10/1 move in Close to shopping and schools. 42 inch cabinets, Screened patio to enjoy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 611 CRYSTAL WAY have any available units?
611 CRYSTAL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
.
What amenities does 611 CRYSTAL WAY have?
Some of 611 CRYSTAL WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 611 CRYSTAL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
611 CRYSTAL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 CRYSTAL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 611 CRYSTAL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation
.
Does 611 CRYSTAL WAY offer parking?
Yes, 611 CRYSTAL WAY offers parking.
Does 611 CRYSTAL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 CRYSTAL WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 CRYSTAL WAY have a pool?
No, 611 CRYSTAL WAY does not have a pool.
Does 611 CRYSTAL WAY have accessible units?
No, 611 CRYSTAL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 611 CRYSTAL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 CRYSTAL WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 CRYSTAL WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 CRYSTAL WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
