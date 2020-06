Amenities

This home features 4 spacious bedrooms with an office/playroom. Weather permitting you can rid your electric bill and just pay a small monthly connection fee with the Solar Panel. It also includes a water softener and 8.50 (no batteries required). The gourmet kitchen has a walk-in pantry. Spacious bedrooms upstairs with a large walk-in master closet. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. The backyard is fenced and features a beautifully extended paved patio and a shed to store lawn equipment. Neighborhood amenities include a pool, pavilion, playgrounds and paved walking paths throughout the neighborhood, and a volleyball and tennis court and more.