Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 475 MILLSTONE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
475 MILLSTONE DR
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
475 MILLSTONE DR
475 Millstone Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
475 Millstone Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
4/2 HOME, KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, FENCED IN BACKYARD, SIDE FACING GARAGE, FORMAL LIVING ROOM, 4TH BEDROOM can BE USED AS AN OFFICE WITH FRENCH DOORS, CALIFORNIA BREAKFAST. This is a must see don't wait
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 475 MILLSTONE DR have any available units?
475 MILLSTONE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
.
What amenities does 475 MILLSTONE DR have?
Some of 475 MILLSTONE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 475 MILLSTONE DR currently offering any rent specials?
475 MILLSTONE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 MILLSTONE DR pet-friendly?
No, 475 MILLSTONE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation
.
Does 475 MILLSTONE DR offer parking?
Yes, 475 MILLSTONE DR offers parking.
Does 475 MILLSTONE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 MILLSTONE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 MILLSTONE DR have a pool?
Yes, 475 MILLSTONE DR has a pool.
Does 475 MILLSTONE DR have accessible units?
No, 475 MILLSTONE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 475 MILLSTONE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 MILLSTONE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 475 MILLSTONE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 475 MILLSTONE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Oakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms
Oakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with Garage
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with Pool
Oakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
St. Augustine, FL
Lake City, FL
Nocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FL
St. Augustine Shores, FL
Sawgrass, FL
St. Augustine South, FL
World Golf Village, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida