Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

475 MILLSTONE DR

475 Millstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

475 Millstone Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
4/2 HOME, KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, FENCED IN BACKYARD, SIDE FACING GARAGE, FORMAL LIVING ROOM, 4TH BEDROOM can BE USED AS AN OFFICE WITH FRENCH DOORS, CALIFORNIA BREAKFAST. This is a must see don't wait

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 MILLSTONE DR have any available units?
475 MILLSTONE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 475 MILLSTONE DR have?
Some of 475 MILLSTONE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 MILLSTONE DR currently offering any rent specials?
475 MILLSTONE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 MILLSTONE DR pet-friendly?
No, 475 MILLSTONE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 475 MILLSTONE DR offer parking?
Yes, 475 MILLSTONE DR offers parking.
Does 475 MILLSTONE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 MILLSTONE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 MILLSTONE DR have a pool?
Yes, 475 MILLSTONE DR has a pool.
Does 475 MILLSTONE DR have accessible units?
No, 475 MILLSTONE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 475 MILLSTONE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 MILLSTONE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 475 MILLSTONE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 475 MILLSTONE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

