All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 451 Summit Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
451 Summit Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

451 Summit Drive

451 Summit Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

451 Summit Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 Summit Drive have any available units?
451 Summit Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
Is 451 Summit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
451 Summit Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Summit Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 451 Summit Drive is pet friendly.
Does 451 Summit Drive offer parking?
No, 451 Summit Drive does not offer parking.
Does 451 Summit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 Summit Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Summit Drive have a pool?
Yes, 451 Summit Drive has a pool.
Does 451 Summit Drive have accessible units?
No, 451 Summit Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Summit Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 Summit Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 451 Summit Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 451 Summit Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 2 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GarageOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Pool
Oakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida