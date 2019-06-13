Rent Calculator
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
423 FEDERAL HILL RD
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 40
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
423 FEDERAL HILL RD
423 Federal Hill Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
423 Federal Hill Road, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nicely appointed home with a fenced backyard and covered/screened lanai. Home has mostly laminate floors throughout with some tile.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 423 FEDERAL HILL RD have any available units?
423 FEDERAL HILL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
.
Is 423 FEDERAL HILL RD currently offering any rent specials?
423 FEDERAL HILL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 FEDERAL HILL RD pet-friendly?
No, 423 FEDERAL HILL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation
.
Does 423 FEDERAL HILL RD offer parking?
No, 423 FEDERAL HILL RD does not offer parking.
Does 423 FEDERAL HILL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 FEDERAL HILL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 FEDERAL HILL RD have a pool?
No, 423 FEDERAL HILL RD does not have a pool.
Does 423 FEDERAL HILL RD have accessible units?
No, 423 FEDERAL HILL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 423 FEDERAL HILL RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 FEDERAL HILL RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 FEDERAL HILL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 FEDERAL HILL RD does not have units with air conditioning.
