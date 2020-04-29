All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 4041 Arbor Mill Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
4041 Arbor Mill Circle
Last updated April 29 2020 at 9:24 PM

4041 Arbor Mill Circle

4041 Arbor Mill Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4041 Arbor Mill Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4041 Arbor Mill Circle have any available units?
4041 Arbor Mill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
Is 4041 Arbor Mill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4041 Arbor Mill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4041 Arbor Mill Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4041 Arbor Mill Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4041 Arbor Mill Circle offer parking?
No, 4041 Arbor Mill Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4041 Arbor Mill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4041 Arbor Mill Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4041 Arbor Mill Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4041 Arbor Mill Circle has a pool.
Does 4041 Arbor Mill Circle have accessible units?
No, 4041 Arbor Mill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4041 Arbor Mill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4041 Arbor Mill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4041 Arbor Mill Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4041 Arbor Mill Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 2 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GarageOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Pool
Oakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida