Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:26 AM

399 FOREST MEADOW LN

399 Forest Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

399 Forest Meadow Lane, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
This marvelous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large prep island, and tall cabinets with plenty of storage space. Open floor plan features a living/dining combo area with lots of natural light. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a bathroom with double vanity, walk in shower and garden tub. Enjoy the outdoors in the fenced in backyard! The washer and dryer is for tenant use. Renters insurance required. Forest Hammock amenities are free to renters! This includes pool, tennis court, soccer field, volleyball court, and playgrounds. Schedule your showing today! No Section 8, Renters Insurance Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 399 FOREST MEADOW LN have any available units?
399 FOREST MEADOW LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 399 FOREST MEADOW LN have?
Some of 399 FOREST MEADOW LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 399 FOREST MEADOW LN currently offering any rent specials?
399 FOREST MEADOW LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 399 FOREST MEADOW LN pet-friendly?
No, 399 FOREST MEADOW LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 399 FOREST MEADOW LN offer parking?
No, 399 FOREST MEADOW LN does not offer parking.
Does 399 FOREST MEADOW LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 399 FOREST MEADOW LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 399 FOREST MEADOW LN have a pool?
Yes, 399 FOREST MEADOW LN has a pool.
Does 399 FOREST MEADOW LN have accessible units?
No, 399 FOREST MEADOW LN does not have accessible units.
Does 399 FOREST MEADOW LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 399 FOREST MEADOW LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 399 FOREST MEADOW LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 399 FOREST MEADOW LN does not have units with air conditioning.
