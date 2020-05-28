3902 Arbor Mill Cir

Amenities
AVAILABLE IN AUGUST!! This Lennar Homes that features Halle floor plan, 3 Bed, 2 Bath and 2 car garage. Features: Quartz kitchen counter tops, 42" cabinets, Frigidaire(r) stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator), washer & dryer, wood tile in wet areas, Quartz counter tops in all bathrooms, crown moulding in main living area and into the master bedroom, Pre-wired security system, Nexia(tm) Home Automation, pavered & screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and pavered driveway. Pet Friendly! 904.575.0550