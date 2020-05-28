All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 3902 Arbor Mill Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
3902 Arbor Mill Cir
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

3902 Arbor Mill Cir

3902 Arbor Mill Circle · (904) 575-0550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3902 Arbor Mill Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1712 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE IN AUGUST!! This Lennar Homes that features Halle floor plan, 3 Bed, 2 Bath and 2 car garage. Features: Quartz kitchen counter tops, 42" cabinets, Frigidaire(r) stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator), washer & dryer, wood tile in wet areas, Quartz counter tops in all bathrooms, crown moulding in main living area and into the master bedroom, Pre-wired security system, Nexia(tm) Home Automation, pavered & screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and pavered driveway. Pet Friendly! 904.575.0550

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 Arbor Mill Cir have any available units?
3902 Arbor Mill Cir has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3902 Arbor Mill Cir have?
Some of 3902 Arbor Mill Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 Arbor Mill Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3902 Arbor Mill Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 Arbor Mill Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3902 Arbor Mill Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3902 Arbor Mill Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3902 Arbor Mill Cir does offer parking.
Does 3902 Arbor Mill Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3902 Arbor Mill Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 Arbor Mill Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3902 Arbor Mill Cir has a pool.
Does 3902 Arbor Mill Cir have accessible units?
No, 3902 Arbor Mill Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 Arbor Mill Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3902 Arbor Mill Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3902 Arbor Mill Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3902 Arbor Mill Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3902 Arbor Mill Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 2 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GarageOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Pool
Oakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity