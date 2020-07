Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pool ceiling fan ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Big and beautiful is the way to describe this wonderful home in the Oaks. Gleaming wood floors, HUGE Master suite, Fantastic Kitchen and an awesome screened lanai with outdoor kitchen. The view of your fenced backyard is like in the magazines. Master bedroom down and 3 up. Hurry, this one will be gone quickly.