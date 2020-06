Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom town home in Orange Park - Step out of your back door and walk around the lake or enjoy the serene views from your patio. This fabulous townhouse boasts 3 bedrooms with walk in closets and en-suite bathroom. Kitchen opens to living area and has large breakfast bar. Enjoy the leisure lifestyle of this small gated community, plus the added amenities of the Oakleaf Community.



Unit Features:

- Community Center

- Community Pool

- Controlled Parking

- Private Patio

- 24 Hour Maintenance



Property Tours:

Our community features "Self-Showing" technology for all of the available units. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



