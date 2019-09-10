All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
3533 PEBBLE STONE CT

3533 Pebble Stone Court · No Longer Available
Location

3533 Pebble Stone Court, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Coming soon this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 story Oakleaf home , to include all amenities and close to schools, You will enjoy the Oakleaf shopping and also has a Great water pond view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3533 PEBBLE STONE CT have any available units?
3533 PEBBLE STONE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3533 PEBBLE STONE CT have?
Some of 3533 PEBBLE STONE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3533 PEBBLE STONE CT currently offering any rent specials?
3533 PEBBLE STONE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3533 PEBBLE STONE CT pet-friendly?
No, 3533 PEBBLE STONE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 3533 PEBBLE STONE CT offer parking?
Yes, 3533 PEBBLE STONE CT offers parking.
Does 3533 PEBBLE STONE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3533 PEBBLE STONE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3533 PEBBLE STONE CT have a pool?
No, 3533 PEBBLE STONE CT does not have a pool.
Does 3533 PEBBLE STONE CT have accessible units?
No, 3533 PEBBLE STONE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3533 PEBBLE STONE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3533 PEBBLE STONE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3533 PEBBLE STONE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3533 PEBBLE STONE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
