All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:57 AM

3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR

3519 Waterford Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3519 Waterford Oaks Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Formal Living/Dining Combo, Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Eat-In area looking into Family Room, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, InsideLaundry Rm, Nice Floor plan, Covered Patio w/partial fenced Backyard, No Homes Behind the House.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR have any available units?
3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR have?
Some of 3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR currently offering any rent specials?
3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR pet-friendly?
No, 3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR offer parking?
Yes, 3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR offers parking.
Does 3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR have a pool?
Yes, 3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR has a pool.
Does 3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR have accessible units?
No, 3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 2 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GarageOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Pool
Oakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida