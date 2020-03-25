Formal Living/Dining Combo, Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Eat-In area looking into Family Room, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, InsideLaundry Rm, Nice Floor plan, Covered Patio w/partial fenced Backyard, No Homes Behind the House.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR have any available units?
3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR have?
Some of 3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR currently offering any rent specials?
3519 WATERFORD OAKS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.