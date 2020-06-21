All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
3433 Bristol Bridge Road

3433 Bristol Bridge Road · (844) 874-2669
Location

3433 Bristol Bridge Road, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3433 Bristol Bridge Road Orange Park FL · Avail. now

$1,473

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,460 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5829624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3433 Bristol Bridge Road have any available units?
3433 Bristol Bridge Road has a unit available for $1,473 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3433 Bristol Bridge Road have?
Some of 3433 Bristol Bridge Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3433 Bristol Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
3433 Bristol Bridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3433 Bristol Bridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 3433 Bristol Bridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 3433 Bristol Bridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 3433 Bristol Bridge Road does offer parking.
Does 3433 Bristol Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3433 Bristol Bridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3433 Bristol Bridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 3433 Bristol Bridge Road has a pool.
Does 3433 Bristol Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 3433 Bristol Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3433 Bristol Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3433 Bristol Bridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3433 Bristol Bridge Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3433 Bristol Bridge Road has units with air conditioning.
