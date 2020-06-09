Highly desirable community in the sought-out Oakleaf Plantation community. Enjoy true maintenance free living & exclusive amenities including 24/7 gated entry. This home offers upgrades including wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3397 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY have any available units?
3397 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
Is 3397 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3397 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.