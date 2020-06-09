All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:33 AM

3397 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY

3397 Chestnut Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

3397 Chestnut Ridge Way, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Highly desirable community in the sought-out Oakleaf Plantation community. Enjoy true maintenance free living & exclusive amenities including 24/7 gated entry. This home offers upgrades including wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3397 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY have any available units?
3397 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
Is 3397 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3397 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3397 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3397 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 3397 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY offer parking?
No, 3397 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 3397 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3397 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3397 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY have a pool?
No, 3397 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3397 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 3397 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3397 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3397 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3397 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3397 CHESTNUT RIDGE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

