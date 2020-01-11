All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 3302 Deerfield Pointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
3302 Deerfield Pointe Drive
Last updated January 11 2020 at 4:39 PM

3302 Deerfield Pointe Drive

3302 Deerfield Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3302 Deerfield Pointe Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second full month half off. Hurry since this special will not last long!
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 Deerfield Pointe Drive have any available units?
3302 Deerfield Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
Is 3302 Deerfield Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3302 Deerfield Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 Deerfield Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3302 Deerfield Pointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3302 Deerfield Pointe Drive offer parking?
No, 3302 Deerfield Pointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3302 Deerfield Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 Deerfield Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 Deerfield Pointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3302 Deerfield Pointe Drive has a pool.
Does 3302 Deerfield Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 3302 Deerfield Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 Deerfield Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3302 Deerfield Pointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3302 Deerfield Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3302 Deerfield Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 3 Bedroom ApartmentsOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Garages
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GymsOakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakleaf Plantation Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GALake City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida