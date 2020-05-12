Attractive Four Bedroom and Three bath house with lawn care and outside pest included. Oakleaf amenities plus elementary school in walking distance and full retail near as well. Limited pets allowed. Rental liability insurance of $100,000 required
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR have any available units?
3110 WANDERING OAKS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR have?
Some of 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR currently offering any rent specials?
3110 WANDERING OAKS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR is pet friendly.
Does 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR offer parking?
No, 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR does not offer parking.
Does 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR have a pool?
Yes, 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR has a pool.
Does 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR have accessible units?
No, 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)