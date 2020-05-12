All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
3110 WANDERING OAKS DR
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

3110 WANDERING OAKS DR

3110 Wandering Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3110 Wandering Oaks Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Attractive Four Bedroom and Three bath house with lawn care and outside pest included. Oakleaf amenities plus elementary school in walking distance and full retail near as well. Limited pets allowed. Rental liability insurance of $100,000 required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR have any available units?
3110 WANDERING OAKS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR have?
Some of 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR currently offering any rent specials?
3110 WANDERING OAKS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR is pet friendly.
Does 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR offer parking?
No, 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR does not offer parking.
Does 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR have a pool?
Yes, 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR has a pool.
Does 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR have accessible units?
No, 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3110 WANDERING OAKS DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 2 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GarageOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Pool
Oakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida