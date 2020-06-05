All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 3107 Chestnut Ridge Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
3107 Chestnut Ridge Way
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:40 PM

3107 Chestnut Ridge Way

3107 Chestnut Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3107 Chestnut Ridge Way, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1832689

Come tour this three bed, two and a half bath home today! This unit has 1839 square feet of space, with amenities including stainless steel appliances, central air, and ceiling fans. With access to an attached garage and a porch. Minutes away from a super market. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.jacksonville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 Chestnut Ridge Way have any available units?
3107 Chestnut Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3107 Chestnut Ridge Way have?
Some of 3107 Chestnut Ridge Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3107 Chestnut Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
3107 Chestnut Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 Chestnut Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 3107 Chestnut Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 3107 Chestnut Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 3107 Chestnut Ridge Way offers parking.
Does 3107 Chestnut Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 Chestnut Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 Chestnut Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 3107 Chestnut Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 3107 Chestnut Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 3107 Chestnut Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 Chestnut Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3107 Chestnut Ridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3107 Chestnut Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3107 Chestnut Ridge Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 3 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Garage
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GymOakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakleaf Plantation Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida