Oakleaf Plantation, FL
298 Fawnridge Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

298 Fawnridge Lane

298 Fawnridge Lane · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

298 Fawnridge Lane, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 298 Fawnridge Lane Orange Park FL · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1443 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,443 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

(RLNE5882174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 298 Fawnridge Lane have any available units?
298 Fawnridge Lane has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 298 Fawnridge Lane have?
Some of 298 Fawnridge Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 298 Fawnridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
298 Fawnridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 Fawnridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 298 Fawnridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 298 Fawnridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 298 Fawnridge Lane offers parking.
Does 298 Fawnridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 298 Fawnridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 Fawnridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 298 Fawnridge Lane has a pool.
Does 298 Fawnridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 298 Fawnridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 298 Fawnridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 298 Fawnridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 298 Fawnridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 298 Fawnridge Lane has units with air conditioning.
