Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:34 AM

2935 Brittany Bluff Dr

2935 Brittany Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2935 Brittany Bluff Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath in Argyle Forest - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Argyle Forest in Caly County .
Fenced in back yard overlooking pond. His and her sink . Walk in closets . Upgraded shower. 2 Car attached garage.

(RLNE3685928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2935 Brittany Bluff Dr have any available units?
2935 Brittany Bluff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 2935 Brittany Bluff Dr have?
Some of 2935 Brittany Bluff Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2935 Brittany Bluff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2935 Brittany Bluff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2935 Brittany Bluff Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2935 Brittany Bluff Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2935 Brittany Bluff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2935 Brittany Bluff Dr offers parking.
Does 2935 Brittany Bluff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2935 Brittany Bluff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2935 Brittany Bluff Dr have a pool?
No, 2935 Brittany Bluff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2935 Brittany Bluff Dr have accessible units?
No, 2935 Brittany Bluff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2935 Brittany Bluff Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2935 Brittany Bluff Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2935 Brittany Bluff Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2935 Brittany Bluff Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
