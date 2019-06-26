2929 Brittany Bluff Dr

Amenities

Great open single family unfurnished home that is pet friendly. Plenty of space for the whole family with two large living spaces and three large bedrooms. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and an attached master bathroom with duel sinks. Located close to NAS Jax and only a five minute walk from the best elementary school in the area. The home has a two car attached garage, fenced yard, sprinkler system and sits on a quiet cul-de-sac with easy access. This home is located in Clay County which means the utilities are significantly lower than homes in Jax. Kitchen appliances included (washer and dryer not included). Don't miss out! Contact us for an application and more info. Credit and back ground checks apply. Visit https://www.avail.co/l/129162 to schedule a tour.