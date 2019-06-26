All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated June 26 2019 at 7:06 AM

2929 Brittany Bluff Dr

2929 Brittany Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2929 Brittany Bluff Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great open single family unfurnished home that is pet friendly. Plenty of space for the whole family with two large living spaces and three large bedrooms. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and an attached master bathroom with duel sinks. Located close to NAS Jax and only a five minute walk from the best elementary school in the area. The home has a two car attached garage, fenced yard, sprinkler system and sits on a quiet cul-de-sac with easy access. This home is located in Clay County which means the utilities are significantly lower than homes in Jax. Kitchen appliances included (washer and dryer not included). Don't miss out! Contact us for an application and more info. Credit and back ground checks apply. Visit https://www.avail.co/l/129162 to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Brittany Bluff Dr have any available units?
2929 Brittany Bluff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 2929 Brittany Bluff Dr have?
Some of 2929 Brittany Bluff Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 Brittany Bluff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Brittany Bluff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Brittany Bluff Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 Brittany Bluff Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2929 Brittany Bluff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2929 Brittany Bluff Dr offers parking.
Does 2929 Brittany Bluff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2929 Brittany Bluff Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Brittany Bluff Dr have a pool?
No, 2929 Brittany Bluff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2929 Brittany Bluff Dr have accessible units?
No, 2929 Brittany Bluff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Brittany Bluff Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 Brittany Bluff Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2929 Brittany Bluff Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2929 Brittany Bluff Dr has units with air conditioning.
