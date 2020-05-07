All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
2623 Waterstone Drive

2623 Waterstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2623 Waterstone Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 4BR/2BA Orange Park Luxury Home - - AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020
- SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED

This absolutely stunning 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom 2505 sqft executive home has been well maintained and features a huge living room, spacious kitchen w/ breakfast room, florida room, master suite w/ garden master bathroom, 2 car garage, washer/dryer and much more!

Virtual Tour: https://www.vr-360-tour.com/e/Pb0BcV_ofx4/e?hide_e3play=true&hide_logo=true&hide_nadir=true&hidelive=true

*Application fee = $40 per adult.
*Lease Prep Fee = $40

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4807199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 Waterstone Drive have any available units?
2623 Waterstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
Is 2623 Waterstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2623 Waterstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 Waterstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2623 Waterstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 2623 Waterstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2623 Waterstone Drive offers parking.
Does 2623 Waterstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2623 Waterstone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 Waterstone Drive have a pool?
No, 2623 Waterstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2623 Waterstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 2623 Waterstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 Waterstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2623 Waterstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2623 Waterstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2623 Waterstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

