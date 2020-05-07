2623 Waterstone Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 4BR/2BA Orange Park Luxury Home - - AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020

SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED



This absolutely stunning 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom 2505 sqft executive home has been well maintained and features a huge living room, spacious kitchen w/ breakfast room, florida room, master suite w/ garden master bathroom, 2 car garage, washer/dryer and much more!



Virtual Tour: https://www.vr-360-tour.com/e/Pb0BcV_ofx4/e?hide_e3play=true&hide_logo=true&hide_nadir=true&hidelive=true



*Application fee = $40 per adult.

*Lease Prep Fee = $40



No Pets Allowed



