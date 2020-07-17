All apartments in Oakland
410 E Henschen Ave Guest House
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

410 E Henschen Ave Guest House

410 E Henschen Ave · (563) 343-9656
Location

410 E Henschen Ave, Oakland, FL 34760

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Guest House · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Guest House 410 E Henschen - Property Id: 313020

Spacious guest house located minutes from downtown Winter Garden in quiet Oakland community. 2 blocks from the West Orange Trail. Unfurnished, no pets. Guest House sits behind the main house. Monthly rent includes: garbage, water, sewer, electric & pest control. Tenant is responsible for cable & internet. Tenant will need to secure a post office box to receive mail.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/410-e-henschen-ave-oakland-fl-unit-guest-house/313020
Property Id 313020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5953855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 E Henschen Ave Guest House have any available units?
410 E Henschen Ave Guest House has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 410 E Henschen Ave Guest House have?
Some of 410 E Henschen Ave Guest House's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 E Henschen Ave Guest House currently offering any rent specials?
410 E Henschen Ave Guest House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 E Henschen Ave Guest House pet-friendly?
No, 410 E Henschen Ave Guest House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 410 E Henschen Ave Guest House offer parking?
No, 410 E Henschen Ave Guest House does not offer parking.
Does 410 E Henschen Ave Guest House have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 E Henschen Ave Guest House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 E Henschen Ave Guest House have a pool?
No, 410 E Henschen Ave Guest House does not have a pool.
Does 410 E Henschen Ave Guest House have accessible units?
No, 410 E Henschen Ave Guest House does not have accessible units.
Does 410 E Henschen Ave Guest House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 E Henschen Ave Guest House has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 E Henschen Ave Guest House have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 E Henschen Ave Guest House does not have units with air conditioning.
