410 E Henschen Ave Guest House

Amenities
Guest House 410 E Henschen - Property Id: 313020
Spacious guest house located minutes from downtown Winter Garden in quiet Oakland community. 2 blocks from the West Orange Trail. Unfurnished, no pets. Guest House sits behind the main house. Monthly rent includes: garbage, water, sewer, electric & pest control. Tenant is responsible for cable & internet. Tenant will need to secure a post office box to receive mail.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/410-e-henschen-ave-oakland-fl-unit-guest-house/313020
Property Id 313020
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5953855)