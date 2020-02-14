All apartments in Oakland
218 Largovista Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:43 PM

218 Largovista Drive

218 Largovista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

218 Largovista Drive, Oakland, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Largovista Drive have any available units?
218 Largovista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, FL.
Is 218 Largovista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
218 Largovista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Largovista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 218 Largovista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 218 Largovista Drive offer parking?
No, 218 Largovista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 218 Largovista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Largovista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Largovista Drive have a pool?
No, 218 Largovista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 218 Largovista Drive have accessible units?
No, 218 Largovista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Largovista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Largovista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Largovista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Largovista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

