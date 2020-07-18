All apartments in Oakland Park
Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004
Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004

2622 NW 33rd Street · (954) 793-2144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2622 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL 33309
Sail Boat Lake Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
****Available IMMEDIATELY**

A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!!

This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and tree-lined streets. It has lush landscaping and great shading for walking within the community.

Prime location; just off of I-95, close to downtown, beach, and just West of Wilton Manors.

REQUIREMENTS:
Minimum of 600+ credit score
No evictions and a clear rental history
Pet-friendly: all cats and any size dog. Maximum of 2 pets.
Clear background check

MOVE-IN COSTS:
First months rent
Last months rent
$500 Security Deposit
$100 application fee per tenant
$35 gate card/sticker (one-time fee)
$44 for registering to park per car per year
Owner pays for water and trash
No pet deposit or pet fees

FEATURES:
Renovated
Washer and dryer
Tile throughout (no carpet)
Screened in patio
Granite counters
Modern light fixtures and ceiling fans
Security gates and cameras
Resort-style amenities; recently updated gym, tennis courts, sparkling clean pool, oversize Jacuzzi, and rent the clubhouse for a pool party (granite bar, full refrigerator, flat-screen TV).

ADDITIONAL LISTINGS:
https://sflrentals.rentlinx.com/listings

****Sorry No Real Estate Agents****
Contact Robin, Property Manager, CELL 954-793-2144 (text or call) or Office Landline 954-667-7388 (call only)

(RLNE4848261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004 have any available units?
Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004 have?
Some of Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004 currently offering any rent specials?
Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004 pet-friendly?
Yes, Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004 is pet friendly.
Does Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004 offer parking?
No, Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004 does not offer parking.
Does Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004 have a pool?
Yes, Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004 has a pool.
Does Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004 have accessible units?
No, Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004 does not have accessible units.
Does Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004 has units with dishwashers.
Does Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004 has units with air conditioning.
