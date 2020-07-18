Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004

Amenities
****Available IMMEDIATELY**
A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!!
This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and tree-lined streets. It has lush landscaping and great shading for walking within the community.
Prime location; just off of I-95, close to downtown, beach, and just West of Wilton Manors.
REQUIREMENTS:
Minimum of 600+ credit score
No evictions and a clear rental history
Pet-friendly: all cats and any size dog. Maximum of 2 pets.
Clear background check
MOVE-IN COSTS:
First months rent
Last months rent
$500 Security Deposit
$100 application fee per tenant
$35 gate card/sticker (one-time fee)
$44 for registering to park per car per year
Owner pays for water and trash
No pet deposit or pet fees
FEATURES:
Renovated
Washer and dryer
Tile throughout (no carpet)
Screened in patio
Granite counters
Modern light fixtures and ceiling fans
Security gates and cameras
Resort-style amenities; recently updated gym, tennis courts, sparkling clean pool, oversize Jacuzzi, and rent the clubhouse for a pool party (granite bar, full refrigerator, flat-screen TV).
Contact Robin, Property Manager, CELL 954-793-2144 (text or call) or Office Landline 954-667-7388 (call only)
