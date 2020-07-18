Sailboat Pointe 2622 2004

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court

****Available IMMEDIATELY**



A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!!



This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and tree-lined streets. It has lush landscaping and great shading for walking within the community.



Prime location; just off of I-95, close to downtown, beach, and just West of Wilton Manors.



REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 600+ credit score

No evictions and a clear rental history

Pet-friendly: all cats and any size dog. Maximum of 2 pets.

Clear background check



MOVE-IN COSTS:

First months rent

Last months rent

$500 Security Deposit

$100 application fee per tenant

$35 gate card/sticker (one-time fee)

$44 for registering to park per car per year

Owner pays for water and trash

No pet deposit or pet fees



FEATURES:

Renovated

Washer and dryer

Tile throughout (no carpet)

Screened in patio

Granite counters

Modern light fixtures and ceiling fans

Security gates and cameras

Resort-style amenities; recently updated gym, tennis courts, sparkling clean pool, oversize Jacuzzi, and rent the clubhouse for a pool party (granite bar, full refrigerator, flat-screen TV).



ADDITIONAL LISTINGS:

****Sorry No Real Estate Agents****

Contact Robin, Property Manager, CELL 954-793-2144 (text or call) or Office Landline 954-667-7388 (call only)



(RLNE4848261)