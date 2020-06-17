All apartments in Oakland Park
Find more places like Lakeview Club 2871 209.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland Park, FL
/
Lakeview Club 2871 209
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:05 PM

Lakeview Club 2871 209

2871 North Oakland Forest Drive · (954) 793-2144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland Park
See all
Oakland Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2871 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL 33309
Oakland Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1595 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities!

Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park. Centrally located, just minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas), beach, Wilton Manors...

****Available DECEMBER 3****** Quick application process - about 5 days to be approved

MOVE-IN COSTS:
First Months Rent
Last Months Rent (split into 2 payments)
$500 deposit
$100 application fee
$25 per year for parking per car
Water and trash are paid by the owner
No pet deposit

REQUIREMENTS:
****620+ credit score****** TransUnion FICO (check credit score at myfico.com, select TransUnion FICO)
No evictions
Clear background check
Pet-friendly; dogs up to 50 pounds or 2 dogs with a combined weight of 50 pounds. All cats accepted.
Breed restrictions on the Pit Bull grouping, Dobermans and Rottweilers; will accept if an emotional support dog with doctor's release form.

FEATURES:
Beautifully renovated
2nd floor
Tile throughout
View of the canal
Full washer and dryer
Modern ceiling fans in every room
Walk-in closet
Stainless steel appliances
24-hour security
Newly renovated community; new roofs, fresh paint, resurfaced breezeways and sidewalks
3 key-fob controlled, newly resurfaced pools and 2 Jacuzzis
Spacious clean gym with free weights and a flat-screen TV
Pool table room, BBQ picnic areas
Parking always available and secured
Circular activity path with a gazebo that overlooks Blue Heron Lake and a bike path that overlooks the canal (miles and miles of riding)

ADDITIONAL LISTINGS: https://freedomrentals.wixsite.com/rentalproperties/rentals

Garages available to rent for additional and rented separately $150 per/mo (month to month)

***No real estate agents
Contact Robin, Property Manager 954-793-2144

(RLNE5286436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeview Club 2871 209 have any available units?
Lakeview Club 2871 209 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Lakeview Club 2871 209 have?
Some of Lakeview Club 2871 209's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeview Club 2871 209 currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeview Club 2871 209 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeview Club 2871 209 pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeview Club 2871 209 is pet friendly.
Does Lakeview Club 2871 209 offer parking?
Yes, Lakeview Club 2871 209 does offer parking.
Does Lakeview Club 2871 209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakeview Club 2871 209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeview Club 2871 209 have a pool?
Yes, Lakeview Club 2871 209 has a pool.
Does Lakeview Club 2871 209 have accessible units?
No, Lakeview Club 2871 209 does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeview Club 2871 209 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeview Club 2871 209 has units with dishwashers.
Does Lakeview Club 2871 209 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lakeview Club 2871 209 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Lakeview Club 2871 209?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr
Oakland Park, FL 33309

Similar Pages

Oakland Park 1 BedroomsOakland Park 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Park 3 BedroomsOakland Park Apartments with Parking
Oakland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FL
The Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLSouth Miami, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLJuno Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oakland Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity