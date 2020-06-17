Lakeview Club 2871 209

Amenities
Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities!
Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park. Centrally located, just minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas), beach, Wilton Manors...
****Available DECEMBER 3****** Quick application process - about 5 days to be approved
MOVE-IN COSTS:
First Months Rent
Last Months Rent (split into 2 payments)
$500 deposit
$100 application fee
$25 per year for parking per car
Water and trash are paid by the owner
No pet deposit
REQUIREMENTS:
****620+ credit score****** TransUnion FICO (check credit score at myfico.com, select TransUnion FICO)
No evictions
Clear background check
Pet-friendly; dogs up to 50 pounds or 2 dogs with a combined weight of 50 pounds. All cats accepted.
Breed restrictions on the Pit Bull grouping, Dobermans and Rottweilers; will accept if an emotional support dog with doctor's release form.
FEATURES:
Beautifully renovated
2nd floor
Tile throughout
View of the canal
Full washer and dryer
Modern ceiling fans in every room
Walk-in closet
Stainless steel appliances
24-hour security
Newly renovated community; new roofs, fresh paint, resurfaced breezeways and sidewalks
3 key-fob controlled, newly resurfaced pools and 2 Jacuzzis
Spacious clean gym with free weights and a flat-screen TV
Pool table room, BBQ picnic areas
Parking always available and secured
Circular activity path with a gazebo that overlooks Blue Heron Lake and a bike path that overlooks the canal (miles and miles of riding)
ADDITIONAL LISTINGS: https://freedomrentals.wixsite.com/rentalproperties/rentals
Garages available to rent for additional and rented separately $150 per/mo (month to month)
***No real estate agents
Contact Robin, Property Manager 954-793-2144
(RLNE5286436)