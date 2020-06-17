Lakeview Club 2871 209

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities!



Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park. Centrally located, just minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas), beach, Wilton Manors...



****Available DECEMBER 3****** Quick application process - about 5 days to be approved



MOVE-IN COSTS:

First Months Rent

Last Months Rent (split into 2 payments)

$500 deposit

$100 application fee

$25 per year for parking per car

Water and trash are paid by the owner

No pet deposit



REQUIREMENTS:

****620+ credit score****** TransUnion FICO (check credit score at myfico.com, select TransUnion FICO)

No evictions

Clear background check

Pet-friendly; dogs up to 50 pounds or 2 dogs with a combined weight of 50 pounds. All cats accepted.

Breed restrictions on the Pit Bull grouping, Dobermans and Rottweilers; will accept if an emotional support dog with doctor's release form.



FEATURES:

Beautifully renovated

2nd floor

Tile throughout

View of the canal

Full washer and dryer

Modern ceiling fans in every room

Walk-in closet

Stainless steel appliances

24-hour security

Newly renovated community; new roofs, fresh paint, resurfaced breezeways and sidewalks

3 key-fob controlled, newly resurfaced pools and 2 Jacuzzis

Spacious clean gym with free weights and a flat-screen TV

Pool table room, BBQ picnic areas

Parking always available and secured

Circular activity path with a gazebo that overlooks Blue Heron Lake and a bike path that overlooks the canal (miles and miles of riding)



ADDITIONAL LISTINGS: https://freedomrentals.wixsite.com/rentalproperties/rentals



Garages available to rent for additional and rented separately $150 per/mo (month to month)



***No real estate agents

Contact Robin, Property Manager 954-793-2144



(RLNE5286436)