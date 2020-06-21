Lakeview Club 2831 207

Amenities
******AVAILABLE July 8. Quick approval!!
Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities!
Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park. Centrally located, just minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas), For Lauderdale beach, and Wilton Manors.
MOVE-IN COSTS:
First Months Rent
Last Months Rent
$500 Security Deposit
$100 Application one-time fee
$25 Parking registration per year
Water, trash, and sewer are paid by the owner
No pet deposit
REQUIREMENTS:
****600+ credit score****** Check your credit score at myfico.com, select one-time (not the monthly subscription), select TransUnion FICO
No evictions
Clear background check
Pet-friendly; dogs up to 50 pounds or 2 dogs with a combined weight of 50 pounds. All cats accepted.
Breed restrictions on the Pit Bull grouping, Dobermans, and Rottweilers.
FEATURES:
2nd Floor
Beautifully renovated
Screened in patio
Tile throughout (no carpet)
Full washer and dryer
Jack and Jill Bathroom
Modern ceiling fans in every room
Walk-in closet
Stainless steel appliances
24-hour security
Newly renovated community; new roofs, fresh paint, resurfaced breezeways and sidewalks
3 key-fob controlled, newly resurfaced pools and 2 Jacuzzis
Spacious clean gym with free weights and a flat-screen TV
Pool table room, BBQ picnic areas
Parking always available and secured
Circular activity path with a gazebo that overlooks Blue Heron Lake and a bike path adjacent to the canal with miles and miles of riding
Solid cement construction (reduces the noise coming from the exterior walls of the condo)
Garage available to rent separately (month to month) for an additional $150
ADDITIONAL RENTALS:
SFLrentals.rentllinx.com
***Sorry No Real Estate Agents.
Contact Robin, Property Manager, CELL 954-793-2144 (text/call) or Office (no text) 954-667-7388-7388
(RLNE4167189)