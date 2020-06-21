All apartments in Oakland Park
Find more places like Lakeview Club 2831 207.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland Park, FL
/
Lakeview Club 2831 207
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

Lakeview Club 2831 207

2831 North Oakland Forest Drive · (954) 793-2144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland Park
See all
Oakland Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2831 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL 33309
Oakland Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1345 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
******AVAILABLE July 8. Quick approval!!

Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities!

Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park. Centrally located, just minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas), For Lauderdale beach, and Wilton Manors.

MOVE-IN COSTS:
First Months Rent
Last Months Rent
$500 Security Deposit
$100 Application one-time fee
$25 Parking registration per year
Water, trash, and sewer are paid by the owner
No pet deposit

REQUIREMENTS:
****600+ credit score****** Check your credit score at myfico.com, select one-time (not the monthly subscription), select TransUnion FICO
No evictions
Clear background check
Pet-friendly; dogs up to 50 pounds or 2 dogs with a combined weight of 50 pounds. All cats accepted.
Breed restrictions on the Pit Bull grouping, Dobermans, and Rottweilers.

FEATURES:
2nd Floor
Beautifully renovated
Screened in patio
Tile throughout (no carpet)
Full washer and dryer
Jack and Jill Bathroom
Modern ceiling fans in every room
Walk-in closet
Stainless steel appliances
24-hour security
Newly renovated community; new roofs, fresh paint, resurfaced breezeways and sidewalks
3 key-fob controlled, newly resurfaced pools and 2 Jacuzzis
Spacious clean gym with free weights and a flat-screen TV
Pool table room, BBQ picnic areas
Parking always available and secured
Circular activity path with a gazebo that overlooks Blue Heron Lake and a bike path adjacent to the canal with miles and miles of riding
Solid cement construction (reduces the noise coming from the exterior walls of the condo)

Garage available to rent separately (month to month) for an additional $150

ADDITIONAL RENTALS:
SFLrentals.rentllinx.com

***Sorry No Real Estate Agents.
Contact Robin, Property Manager, CELL 954-793-2144 (text/call) or Office (no text) 954-667-7388-7388

(RLNE4167189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeview Club 2831 207 have any available units?
Lakeview Club 2831 207 has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Lakeview Club 2831 207 have?
Some of Lakeview Club 2831 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeview Club 2831 207 currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeview Club 2831 207 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeview Club 2831 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeview Club 2831 207 is pet friendly.
Does Lakeview Club 2831 207 offer parking?
Yes, Lakeview Club 2831 207 does offer parking.
Does Lakeview Club 2831 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakeview Club 2831 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeview Club 2831 207 have a pool?
Yes, Lakeview Club 2831 207 has a pool.
Does Lakeview Club 2831 207 have accessible units?
No, Lakeview Club 2831 207 does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeview Club 2831 207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeview Club 2831 207 has units with dishwashers.
Does Lakeview Club 2831 207 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lakeview Club 2831 207 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Lakeview Club 2831 207?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forest Park
2829 S Oakland Forest Dr
Oakland Park, FL 33309

Similar Pages

Oakland Park 1 BedroomsOakland Park 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Park 3 BedroomsOakland Park Apartments with Parking
Oakland Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FL
The Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLSouth Miami, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLJuno Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oakland Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity