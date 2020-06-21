Lakeview Club 2831 207

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage

******AVAILABLE July 8. Quick approval!!



Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities!



Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park. Centrally located, just minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas), For Lauderdale beach, and Wilton Manors.



MOVE-IN COSTS:

First Months Rent

Last Months Rent

$500 Security Deposit

$100 Application one-time fee

$25 Parking registration per year

Water, trash, and sewer are paid by the owner

No pet deposit



REQUIREMENTS:

****600+ credit score****** Check your credit score at myfico.com, select one-time (not the monthly subscription), select TransUnion FICO

No evictions

Clear background check

Pet-friendly; dogs up to 50 pounds or 2 dogs with a combined weight of 50 pounds. All cats accepted.

Breed restrictions on the Pit Bull grouping, Dobermans, and Rottweilers.



FEATURES:

2nd Floor

Beautifully renovated

Screened in patio

Tile throughout (no carpet)

Full washer and dryer

Jack and Jill Bathroom

Modern ceiling fans in every room

Walk-in closet

Stainless steel appliances

24-hour security

Newly renovated community; new roofs, fresh paint, resurfaced breezeways and sidewalks

3 key-fob controlled, newly resurfaced pools and 2 Jacuzzis

Spacious clean gym with free weights and a flat-screen TV

Pool table room, BBQ picnic areas

Parking always available and secured

Circular activity path with a gazebo that overlooks Blue Heron Lake and a bike path adjacent to the canal with miles and miles of riding

Solid cement construction (reduces the noise coming from the exterior walls of the condo)



Garage available to rent separately (month to month) for an additional $150



ADDITIONAL RENTALS:

SFLrentals.rentllinx.com



***Sorry No Real Estate Agents.

Contact Robin, Property Manager, CELL 954-793-2144 (text/call) or Office (no text) 954-667-7388-7388



(RLNE4167189)