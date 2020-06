Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

stylish 1 bedroom 1 bath can be rented monthly. House is completely renovated and completely furnished including free self parking cable Internet water and electric.

Beautiful kitchen with granite countertop stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer on site.

Our premier location in the heart of Fort Lauderdale Close to the beach, I-95 to shopping, dining Must see!