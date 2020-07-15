All apartments in Oakland Park
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

430 NW 41st St

430 Northwest 41st Street · (954) 399-1990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

430 Northwest 41st Street, Oakland Park, FL 33309
Prospect Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,349

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** Spacious 2-1 in Oakland Park! This unit comes equipped with tile floors, and plenty of access to natural light. There's plenty of room for storage, with an entire space dedicated to storage in the living room. You'll be happy to find easy access to downtown FTL, as well as I-95.

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION: This option requires a non-refundable $399 credit-risk and administrative service charge payable at move-in, as well as a low monthly security deposit insurance charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 430 NW 41st St have any available units?
430 NW 41st St has a unit available for $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 430 NW 41st St currently offering any rent specials?
430 NW 41st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 NW 41st St pet-friendly?
No, 430 NW 41st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland Park.
Does 430 NW 41st St offer parking?
No, 430 NW 41st St does not offer parking.
Does 430 NW 41st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 NW 41st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 NW 41st St have a pool?
No, 430 NW 41st St does not have a pool.
Does 430 NW 41st St have accessible units?
No, 430 NW 41st St does not have accessible units.
Does 430 NW 41st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 NW 41st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 NW 41st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 NW 41st St does not have units with air conditioning.

