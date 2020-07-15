430 NW 41st St.

Amenities

***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** Spacious 2-1 in Oakland Park! This unit comes equipped with tile floors, and plenty of access to natural light. There's plenty of room for storage, with an entire space dedicated to storage in the living room. You'll be happy to find easy access to downtown FTL, as well as I-95.



NO SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION: This option requires a non-refundable $399 credit-risk and administrative service charge payable at move-in, as well as a low monthly security deposit insurance charge.