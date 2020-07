2890 North Oakland Forest Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym pool hot tub

890 North Oakland Forest Drive Apt #101, Oakland Park, FL 33309 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/19/2020. No pets allowed. SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CORNER UNIT ON 1ST FLOOR WITH LAMINATE FLOORS & WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. NEWLY RENOVATED WITH BRAND NEW KITCHEN CABINETS & COUNTER TOPS, NEW VANITY IN MASTER BATH, NEW BLINDS & CLOSET DOORS, FRESHLY PAINTED & READY FOR NEW TENANTS! WATER/SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT. BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY W/ GREAT AMENITIES: RENOVATED CLUBHOUSE WITH GORGEOUS LAKE VIEWS, 3 POOLS & SPA, GYM AND MORE. CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS, I95, SHOPPING, DINING, & MINUTES FROM THE BEACH. ASSOCIATION REQUIRES TO HAVE CREDIT OVER 620 AND INCOME OF 3 TIMES RENT AMOUNT TO BE APPROVED. PETS ALLOWED, COMBINED WEIGHT CANNOT EXCEED 50 LBS (NO AGGRESSIVE BREED ALLOWED) - $250 NONREFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES. FIRST MONTH RENT PLUS TWO MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED TO MOVE IN (MIGHT BE NEGOTIABLE WITH PERFECT CREDIT). [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3553860 ]