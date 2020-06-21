All apartments in Oakland Park
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1

2820 North Oakland Forest Drive · (954) 793-2144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2820 North Oakland Forest Drive, Oakland Park, FL 33309
Oakland Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Lakeview Club is surrounded by picturesque lakes and offers resort-style amenities!

Just off of I95 between Commercial and Oakland Park. Centrally located, just minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale (Las Olas), beach, Wilton Manors...

****Available 45 days from now****** Quick application process - about 5 days to be approved

MOVE-IN COSTS:
First Months Rent
Last Months Rent (split into 2 payments)
$500 deposit
$100 application fee
$25 per year for parking per car
Water and trash are paid by the owner
No pet deposit

REQUIREMENTS:
****620+ credit score****** TransUnion FICO (check credit score at myfico.com, select TransUnion FICO)
No evictions
Clear background check
Pet-friendly; dogs up to 50 pounds or 2 dogs with a combined weight of 50 pounds. All cats accepted.
Breed restrictions on the Pit Bull grouping, Dobermans and Rottweilers; will accept if an emotional support dog with doctor's release form.

FEATURES:
First floor
Vaulted ceilings
Beautifully renovated
Tile throughout (no carpet)
Full washer and dryer
Modern ceiling fans in every room
Walk-in closet
Stainless steel appliances
24-hour security
Newly renovated community; new roofs, fresh paint, resurfaced breezeways and sidewalks
3 key-fob controlled, newly resurfaced pools and 2 Jacuzzis
Spacious clean gym with free weights and a flat-screen TV
Pool table room, BBQ picnic areas
Parking always available and secured
Circular activity path with a gazebo that overlooks Blue Heron Lake and a bike path that overlooks the canal (miles and miles of riding)

ADDITIONAL LISTINGS: https://freedomrentals.wixsite.com/rentalproperties

Garages available to rent for additional and rented separately $150 per/mo (month to month)

***No real estate agents
Contact Robin, Property Manager 954-793-2144

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1 have any available units?
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1 has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1 have?
Some of 2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1 has a pool.
Does 2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2820 North Oakland Forest Drive #102 - 1 has units with air conditioning.

