2440 NW 33rd St #1807

Amenities
****Available SEPTEMBER 3***
A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!!
This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and tree-lined streets. It has lush landscaping and great shading for walking within the community.
Prime location; just off of I-95, close to downtown, beach, and just West of Wilton Manors.
REQUIREMENTS:
Minimum of 600+ credit score
No evictions
Pet-friendly: all cats, small and large dogs.
Background check, no Felonies and all else on a case by case basis
MOVE-IN COSTS:
First months rent
Last months rent
$500 deposit.
$100 application fee per tenant
$35 gate card/sticker (one-time fee)
$44 for registering to park per car per year
Owner pays for water and trash
No pet deposit or pet fees
FEATURES:
1st floor
Newly renovated
Stackable washer and dryer
Tile throughout (no carpet)
Screened in patio
Granite counters
Modern light fixtures and ceiling fans
Security gates and cameras
Resort-style amenities; Rent the clubhouse for a pool party (granite bar, full refrigerator, flat-screen TV)
Recently updated gym, tennis courts, and large Jacuzzi.
ADDITIONAL LISTINGS:
SFLrentals.rentlinx.com
****Sorry No Real Estate Agents****
Contact Robin, Property Manager, CELL 954-793-2144 (text or call)