2440 NW 33rd St #1807

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

****Available SEPTEMBER 3***



A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!!



This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and tree-lined streets. It has lush landscaping and great shading for walking within the community.



Prime location; just off of I-95, close to downtown, beach, and just West of Wilton Manors.



REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 600+ credit score

No evictions

Pet-friendly: all cats, small and large dogs.

Background check, no Felonies and all else on a case by case basis



MOVE-IN COSTS:

First months rent

Last months rent

$500 deposit.

$100 application fee per tenant

$35 gate card/sticker (one-time fee)

$44 for registering to park per car per year

Owner pays for water and trash

No pet deposit or pet fees



FEATURES:

1st floor

Newly renovated

Stackable washer and dryer

Tile throughout (no carpet)

Screened in patio

Granite counters

Modern light fixtures and ceiling fans

Security gates and cameras

Resort-style amenities; Rent the clubhouse for a pool party (granite bar, full refrigerator, flat-screen TV)

Recently updated gym, tennis courts, and large Jacuzzi.



ADDITIONAL LISTINGS:

SFLrentals.rentlinx.com



****Sorry No Real Estate Agents****

Contact Robin, Property Manager, CELL 954-793-2144 (text or call)