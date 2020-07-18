All apartments in Oakland Park
2440 NW 33rd St #1807
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

2440 NW 33rd St #1807

2440 NW 33rd Street · (954) 793-2144
Location

2440 NW 33rd Street, Oakland Park, FL 33309
Sail Boat Lake Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 3

$1,645

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1256 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
****Available SEPTEMBER 3***

A hidden gem in Fort Lauderdale, Sailboat Pointe! There are not many communities like this in South Florida!!

This is a beautiful 40-acre, pocket area of privately owned condos surrounded by lakes, canals, and tree-lined streets. It has lush landscaping and great shading for walking within the community.

Prime location; just off of I-95, close to downtown, beach, and just West of Wilton Manors.

REQUIREMENTS:
Minimum of 600+ credit score
No evictions
Pet-friendly: all cats, small and large dogs.
Background check, no Felonies and all else on a case by case basis

MOVE-IN COSTS:
First months rent
Last months rent
$500 deposit.
$100 application fee per tenant
$35 gate card/sticker (one-time fee)
$44 for registering to park per car per year
Owner pays for water and trash
No pet deposit or pet fees

FEATURES:
1st floor
Newly renovated
Stackable washer and dryer
Tile throughout (no carpet)
Screened in patio
Granite counters
Modern light fixtures and ceiling fans
Security gates and cameras
Resort-style amenities; Rent the clubhouse for a pool party (granite bar, full refrigerator, flat-screen TV)
Recently updated gym, tennis courts, and large Jacuzzi.

ADDITIONAL LISTINGS:
SFLrentals.rentlinx.com

****Sorry No Real Estate Agents****
Contact Robin, Property Manager, CELL 954-793-2144 (text or call)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 NW 33rd St #1807 have any available units?
2440 NW 33rd St #1807 has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2440 NW 33rd St #1807 have?
Some of 2440 NW 33rd St #1807's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 NW 33rd St #1807 currently offering any rent specials?
2440 NW 33rd St #1807 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 NW 33rd St #1807 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2440 NW 33rd St #1807 is pet friendly.
Does 2440 NW 33rd St #1807 offer parking?
Yes, 2440 NW 33rd St #1807 offers parking.
Does 2440 NW 33rd St #1807 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2440 NW 33rd St #1807 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 NW 33rd St #1807 have a pool?
Yes, 2440 NW 33rd St #1807 has a pool.
Does 2440 NW 33rd St #1807 have accessible units?
No, 2440 NW 33rd St #1807 does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 NW 33rd St #1807 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2440 NW 33rd St #1807 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2440 NW 33rd St #1807 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2440 NW 33rd St #1807 has units with air conditioning.
