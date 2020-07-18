All apartments in Oakland Park
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

206 Lake Pointe Dr

206 Lake Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

206 Lake Pointe Drive, Oakland Park, FL 33309
Three Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
What a GREAT rental! DIRECT LAKE VIEWS THE MINUTE YOU ENTER this completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with a screened porch, an eat in kitchen as well as a breakfast bar and separate laundry room! All NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW SOLID WOOD CABINETS and GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW BATHROOM VANITIES, NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT and NEW WATER HEATER! Screened porch is accessible from the Living Room and the main bedroom. Fast approval. Association does not allow pets. Good Credit required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Lake Pointe Dr have any available units?
206 Lake Pointe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland Park, FL.
What amenities does 206 Lake Pointe Dr have?
Some of 206 Lake Pointe Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Lake Pointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
206 Lake Pointe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Lake Pointe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Lake Pointe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 206 Lake Pointe Dr offer parking?
No, 206 Lake Pointe Dr does not offer parking.
Does 206 Lake Pointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Lake Pointe Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Lake Pointe Dr have a pool?
Yes, 206 Lake Pointe Dr has a pool.
Does 206 Lake Pointe Dr have accessible units?
No, 206 Lake Pointe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Lake Pointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Lake Pointe Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Lake Pointe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Lake Pointe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
