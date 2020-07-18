206 Lake Pointe Dr

Amenities
What a GREAT rental! DIRECT LAKE VIEWS THE MINUTE YOU ENTER this completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with a screened porch, an eat in kitchen as well as a breakfast bar and separate laundry room! All NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW SOLID WOOD CABINETS and GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW BATHROOM VANITIES, NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT and NEW WATER HEATER! Screened porch is accessible from the Living Room and the main bedroom. Fast approval. Association does not allow pets. Good Credit required