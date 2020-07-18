206 Lake Pointe Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry pool

What a GREAT rental! DIRECT LAKE VIEWS THE MINUTE YOU ENTER this completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with a screened porch, an eat in kitchen as well as a breakfast bar and separate laundry room! All NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW SOLID WOOD CABINETS and GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW BATHROOM VANITIES, NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT and NEW WATER HEATER! Screened porch is accessible from the Living Room and the main bedroom. Fast approval. Association does not allow pets. Good Credit required