Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Renovated large 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment w/interior laundry and large family/florida room. Newer cement tile roof and impact windows. New HVAC system. Beautiful terrazzo floors. Plenty of parking and some storage. New granite kitchen. Large rear and side yard fenced. Great location convenient to U.S. 1 and Wilton Manors. Low utility bills. Pet friendly with restrictions. Credit score 650 required to be submitted with application. First, last and security. Unfurnished. Will be freshly painted. Available April 15th.