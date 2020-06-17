All apartments in Oakland Park
1273 NE 38th St
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:24 AM

1273 NE 38th St

1273 Northeast 38th Street · (954) 296-5155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1273 Northeast 38th Street, Oakland Park, FL 33334
Central Corals

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Now offering ONE MONTH FREE!!! Amazing opportunity to live at Zen Garden. An award-winning luxury apartment complex located in Downtown Oakland Park.
Each unit features beautiful quartz-countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, hurricane impact windows and doors, hard surface flooring throughout, and a washer/dryer combo.
Secured gated entry building surrounded by meticulously landscaped yard.
The community is pet-friendly and offers great walkability to nearby hotspots like Funky Buddha Brewery, Switchbox Coffee Roasters, Tatts & Tacos Beer Garden, Cucina Caruso Italian Market, and Jaco Pastorius Park with many events throughout the year. Call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1273 NE 38th St have any available units?
1273 NE 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland Park, FL.
What amenities does 1273 NE 38th St have?
Some of 1273 NE 38th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1273 NE 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
1273 NE 38th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1273 NE 38th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1273 NE 38th St is pet friendly.
Does 1273 NE 38th St offer parking?
No, 1273 NE 38th St does not offer parking.
Does 1273 NE 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1273 NE 38th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1273 NE 38th St have a pool?
No, 1273 NE 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 1273 NE 38th St have accessible units?
No, 1273 NE 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1273 NE 38th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1273 NE 38th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1273 NE 38th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1273 NE 38th St does not have units with air conditioning.
