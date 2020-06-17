1273 NE 38th St

Amenities

Now offering ONE MONTH FREE!!! Amazing opportunity to live at Zen Garden. An award-winning luxury apartment complex located in Downtown Oakland Park.

Each unit features beautiful quartz-countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, hurricane impact windows and doors, hard surface flooring throughout, and a washer/dryer combo.

Secured gated entry building surrounded by meticulously landscaped yard.

The community is pet-friendly and offers great walkability to nearby hotspots like Funky Buddha Brewery, Switchbox Coffee Roasters, Tatts & Tacos Beer Garden, Cucina Caruso Italian Market, and Jaco Pastorius Park with many events throughout the year. Call for more details.